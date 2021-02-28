Dear Editor:
On behalf of our clients and ourselves, the Braham Area Food Shelf workers are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support and donations from the public. We appreciate it every year, but even more during 2020, the year of COVID. We have had to make many adjustments in order to continue meeting the food needs of our clients. We have offered some evening hours, we prepack boxes, and have offered shopping lists for those interested.
March is once again food share month. We are able to stretch your monetary donations by ordering through Second Harvest. For example, a can of cream of mushroom soup can be purchased for as little as $.51 or a can of vegetables for $.63 to $.67.
During 2020 we served almost 700 households and provided 55,000 pounds of food to our clients. If you are able and want to make a donation during the March food drive, please mail it to Braham Area Food Shelf, P O Box 245, Braham, MN 55006. If you have questions, our direct number is 320-425-9077.
Our food shelf hours are every Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. Thursday evening, March 4, we will also offer afternoon hours from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. We are located on the south side of the Braham Event Center at 655 SW Eighth St., Braham. No appointments are necessary.
Once again, we truly appreciate all you have done and donated to help us ... to help our clients!
Braham Area Food Shelf Workers
Braham
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.