Fourth-graders from Braham Area Elementary took a field trip in December to the Tusen Tack Thrift Store as part of a school project.
In preparation for their shopping trip, students worked on a budget planning sheet, identified key people to receive purchased holiday gifts, and worked to stay within budget during their thrift store visit. The Thrift Store donated $3 per person, courtesy of a donation from the family of Gerda and Jon Scheele, and the Braham Elementary Parent Organization provided the additional $2 to complete the budgeted $5 per student for their spending.
The shopping experience launched last year when Megan Karolevitz approached the Thrift Store about partnering with the school. Last year, thrift store volunteers provided items for students to peruse on-site at the elementary school.
This year, students came to shop in person to get the full experience and to view the full expanse of merchandise available at the thrift store. The students worked hard to stay within budget, walking back to school with heavy bags filled with gifts for family and friends. Participating fourth grade teachers making the trip with their students, Megan Karolevitz, Katie Blomdahl, and Korey Sybrant, all agree this was a positive and exciting experience for the students, and look forward to repeating the tradition next year.
The Tusen Tack Thrift Store has been in operation since 1989 and remains completely volunteer-run. Proceeds are donated back to community organizations and foundations, and also support its partner Tusen Tack Programs, the Alice Studt Library, Braham Area Food Shelf, Braham Event Center and Kathy’s Kitchen.
