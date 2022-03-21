The Braham Area Education Foundation is gearing up for another special celebration of Braham’s history and its future, with its annual Spring Gala on April 9 at the Braham Event Center.
The event will include live musical entertainment from Braham students, a live and silent auction, and a special keynote address from Braham and West Point graduate Hans Pung. The Gala will also include recognition of the current members of the Braham Hall of Fame, along with the induction of its newest members.
Pung is president of RAND Europe, a not-for-profit public policy research organization that helps improve policy and decision-making through research and analysis.
With offices in Cambridge (UK), and Brussels (BE), RAND’s staff undertakes empirical studies for public, private, and third sector clients on a diverse range of policy issues including innovation, science, health, social policy, defense, home affairs, and infrastructure. Pung is also Chairman of the Forces in Mind Trust (FiMT), a grant awarding body with the aim of enabling all ex-Service personnel and their families to have a successful and sustainable transition to civilian life.
Pung joined RAND as a policy analyst in 2002 and continues to lead and deliver research projects, particularly around industrial economics and security policy issues. He has held a range of senior leadership positions in RAND Europe, including directing RAND’s European defense and security research portfolio.
Prior to joining RAND, Pung served as an engineer officer in the United States Army with responsibility for logistics, personnel, and operations and overseas service in the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Germany. He also led the emergency power response team at the Pentagon in the aftermath of 9/11.
A mathematics graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point where he commanded the United States Corps of Cadets as a senior and played on the (American) football team, Pung also holds advanced degrees in mathematical modeling and modern history from Oxford University, which he attended as a (George C) Marshall Scholar.
Tickets to the Gala, which will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and will include dinner beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m., are $40, and are available for purchase from individual advisory board members, and at the Braham Area High School Superintendent’s Office at the Braham Area High School, Frandsen Bank & Trust in Braham, Braham Barber Stylist, and the Braham Event Center.
For contributors purchasing eight tickets for $320, a full table will be reserved in your name, or in the name of your company or organization. In addition, if you would like to serve as a named sponsor of the event, you can serve as a Platinum sponsor with a $5,000 contribution, a Gold sponsor with a $2,500 contribution, a Silver sponsor with a $1,000 contribution, and a Bronze sponsor with a $500 contribution. Finally, supporters of Braham’s students can also contribute at any time by making a tax-deductible contribution online at https://www.givemn.org/story/Baef, or by sending a check written to the Initiative Foundation, with Braham Area Education Foundation in the memo line, to P.O. Box 571, Braham, Minnesota 55006.
The Braham Area Education Foundation officially launched in August of 2017, after more than a year of planning and community engagement.
The mission of the foundation is to provide Independent School District No. 314 with enhanced educational opportunities and resources, support academic excellence, and encourage student achievement. The foundation’s volunteer board is working to fulfill that mission in partnership with the Initiative Foundation, a regional non-profit organization with a long history of supporting community development throughout east central Minnesota.
Thanks to the contributions of dozens of local businesses and hundreds of friends of education in Braham, the Foundation’s endowment surpassed $250,000 in 2021, and will be a continuing source of support for Braham’s students long into the future. In the first years of that journey, the foundation has been able to distribute dozens of grants in eight rounds since late 2018, all to support innovative learning opportunities that extend beyond the reach of the school district’s budget.
