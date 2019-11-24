Pictured in back, from left are Advisory Board Chair Tim Nelson, third-grade teacher Chris Grote, third-grade teacher Brea Schminski, Career and Technical Education Teacher Luke Becker, Advisory Board Member Aitor Leniz and Advisory Board Member and Grants Committee Chair Peter Hesselroth. In front, from left are third-grade teacher Karen Leniz, mathematics teacher Beth Stone, art teacher Per Gulbranson, English teacher Jen Lundin and Superintendent Ken Gagner. Photo submitted