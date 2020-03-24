Press release provided by the Advisory Board of the Braham Area Education Foundation
Due to the present and increasing risks associated with the spread of COVID-19, the Advisory Board of the Braham Area Education Foundation is announcing that our Third Annual Spring Gala, scheduled for Friday, April 3, will be postponed.
Although we remain fully committed to our mission of enhancing educational opportunities for Braham’s students, the recent developments in Minnesota, along with the associated recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health, unfortunately mean that this type of event would simply present unacceptable risks to the health and well-being of our friends and community.
Although we look forward to rescheduling the event, it will be necessary to wait for more information before it will be possible to responsibly assess our scheduling options. We will be eager to reach out to you once we have identified a new date, to invite you to join us once again in supporting Braham’s students. If you have already purchased a ticket for the Gala, it will remain valid for the event once it has been rescheduled. If you are unable to attend the new date for the event, or would otherwise like to pursue a refund for your purchase, please reach out to us at baef@ifound.org so that we can work with you and with our partners at the Initiative Foundation individually.
Thank you again for your support for Braham’s students and community. As you confront new challenges facing that community, we would encourage you to join us in continuing to review and follow the guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/action.html
