In a year when the Braham Area Education Foundation has been unable to host its annual Spring Gala due to restrictions and health considerations arising from the pandemic, the Foundation is making a special effort to share its work with friends and supporters of the Braham community.
The Foundation has created an online program featuring a special video created by students that highlights many of the grants that the Foundation has funded since its launch in 2017. The program also includes messages from several board members, the announcement of the newest inductee into Braham’s Hall of Fame, and greetings from the United Kingdom from the keynote speaker for next year’s Spring Gala.
The Foundation is also hosting an online silent auction, which includes a set of homemade pies, and will run from April 30 through May 9. Thanks to a set of generous supporters of Braham’s students, the first $13,500 contributed through the auction or through donations to the Foundation will be matched. To access the online program, the auction, or to contribute to the Foundation online, you can find links and additional information at https://www.facebook.com/BrahamAreaEducationFoundation.
The Braham Area Education Foundation announced its official launch in September of 2017, with a mission of providing Independent School District No. 314 with enhanced educational opportunities and resources, supporting academic excellence, and encouraging student achievement.
The Foundation is a partner fund of the Initiative Foundation in Little Falls, which provides the Foundation with additional professional support in identifying educational needs, building relationships with donors, and managing the Foundation’s investments in Braham’s future. The Foundation’s priorities were developed after the board gathered input from more than 120 members and friends of the Braham community, and its current focus is on building an endowment fund that will provide a consistent and sustainable source of support for Braham’s students long into the future.
The development of that fund is off to a terrific start, thanks in part to a successful Spring Gala in April of 2018, with more than 300 people in attendance to hear a keynote speech from former Minnesota Lieutenant Governor and Braham graduate Marlene Johnson, and a second sold-out Spring Gala featuring Braham graduate and entertainer Tim Gabrielson in April of 2019. Thanks to several hundred contributions from individuals and businesses in the Braham area and beyond, the foundation succeeded in raising more than $100,000 in its first year of operations.
