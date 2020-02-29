We are quickly moving toward some important dates for our high school students. First off we have ACT/MCA testing dates to be mindful of which include:
ACT Testing: Grade 11 on March 24.
Reading MCA: Grades 7, 8 & 10 on April 7-8.
Math MCA: Grade 11 on April 21-23.
Math MCA: Grades 7 & 8 on April 22-23.
Science MCA: Grades 8 & 10 on April 30-May 1.
Please help to ensure we all play a part in emphasizing the importance of all students doing their absolute best on these tests.
Important information note for our senior class as well, graduation time is fast approaching with a graduation date of Friday, May 22. I am happy to announce that Braham far exceeds the state and national averages in graduation rates. The states 4-year average is 83.2% while Braham has reached a 4-year graduation rate of 90.6%! Keep up the great work!
I am impressed daily with the hard work and dedication to learning being put in by all of our students and staff. I have also been receiving fabulous feedback from students in regards to the number of college courses that we are able to offer right here on campus. Whether it is with our very own teachers in our classrooms, through ECMECC and the ITV distance learning option or the ECCO online option including partnerships with Lake Superior College and Pine Tech Community College. Several of our students are loading up on college credits while being able to enjoy their high school careers in a small school feel right here at Braham Area Schools!
In regards to our activities, we are coming upon an exciting tournament time within our winter sports seasons. The Rush City-Braham wrestling team finished with a 14-8 overall team record and finished as Great River Conference Dual Meet and Tournament Champions! RCB did lose to Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena in the Section wrestling tournament 51-24. Daniel Mielke qualified for the individual state tournament.
The girls basketball team has just finished their regular season with a 13-12 record while finishing in a tie for 3rd place in the Great River Conference with a conference record of 8-6. The girls will begin tournament play at home vs. Barnum on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. We hope to see you there!
The boys basketball team has just two games left in their regular season. At this point they have a 10-13 record and sit in 5th place in the Great River Conference with a conference record of 6-7. The boys will begin tournament play on Monday, March 2 at a site to be determined.
The Braham FFA Ag Mechanics Team took 1st place in the region. Ben Carlson was the 1st individual with 203 points, 52.5 points ahead of 2nd place. Zach Anderson placed 6th. Josh Klingensmith, Jaeden Klingensmith and Bethany Helser rounded out the team headed to state in April. Meats, Fish and Wildlife finished middle of the pack. Great job and congratulations to all FFA members!
Our Knowledge Bowl team also took first place at the Great River Conference Tournament. Congratulations to Ed Oquist, Zach Anderson, Josh Klingensmith and Jaeden Klingensmith!
I would also like to take the time to acknowledge our upcoming Spring Play. The cast and crew have been working tirelessly in the creation of our spring play, “Oliver Twist.” They are set for three performances on March 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. as well as March 15 at 2 p.m. Based on the effort of all involved, the show is sure to be fantastic. You do not want to miss out!
We will be starting our spring activities very soon. Softball and track and field practices begin on March 9, Baseball will also begin ‘conditioning practices’ on March 9. The Minnesota State High School League is allowing baseball players to practice for up to five additional days beginning on March 9. These five days may be used for conditioning arms and overall physical conditioning, and must be conducted using only baseballs, gloves, and catcher’s equipment. Golf will begin practices on March 16. The first home baseball game is set for Friday, April 3 vs. McGregor. The first home softball game is set for Tuesday, April 7 vs. Barnum. The first home varsity track & field event is set for Thursday, April 2. Fingers crossed for some melting and warmer weather. We would like to welcome all of you to all of our home activities throughout this spring. Go Bombers!
