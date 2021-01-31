Braham Area Schools Athletic Director Shawn Kuhnke was recently presented the 2019-2020 Region 5A District 18 Athletic Director of the Year award.
This is typically given during the spring banquet which was canceled due to Covid-19 considerations.
Kuhnke is serving in his seventh year as activities director for the district.
“Mr. Kuhnke has a passion for service in this area and our students and community are the real winners. Shawn works tirelessly to make sure students have opportunities to grow and excel in areas of interest - whether that be baseball, math masters, jazz band or any of the other activities offered as ISD No. 314,” Superintendent Ken Gagner said.
“The district joins the community in congratulating Mr. Kuhnke for this honor.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.