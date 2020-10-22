Dear Editor:
Why am I voting for Brad Brown for the District 31A seat?
Brad and his wife Sandi are long-time residents of Spencer Brook Township. He spent four years in the Air Force including time overseas. After his honorable discharge in 1974, he returned to a job with union membership. He spent 37 years getting up early and putting in full workdays. He understands what unions do for workers. He has been endorsed by Education Minnesota and the Minnesota AFL-CIO.
Since his retirement he has volunteered his time to many organizations. Shalom Thrift in Cambridge gets two days of each week. He drives people to the Cities for medical treatment. He helps raise money for several different scholarships in our area.
Brad is connected to this district. Here is a candidate I can gladly vote for on Nov. 3.
Ellen Siewert
Isanti
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.