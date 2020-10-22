Dear Editor:

Why am I voting for Brad Brown for the District 31A seat?

Brad and his wife Sandi are long-time residents of Spencer Brook Township. He spent four years in the Air Force including time overseas. After his honorable discharge in 1974, he returned to a job with union membership. He spent 37 years getting up early and putting in full workdays. He understands what unions do for workers. He has been endorsed by Education Minnesota and the Minnesota AFL-CIO.

Since his retirement he has volunteered his time to many organizations. Shalom Thrift in Cambridge gets two days of each week. He drives people to the Cities for medical treatment. He helps raise money for several different scholarships in our area.

Brad is connected to this district. Here is a candidate I can gladly vote for on Nov. 3.

Ellen Siewert

Isanti

