My name is Brad Brown, and I am running for State Representative in House District 31A.
My wife Sandi and I have lived on a hobby farm in Spencer Brook Township for over 20 years, and I’ve grown to love the people and beauty of our community. Most of my adult life I’ve been a journeyman diesel mechanic and honorably served four years in the Air Force. I am a retired member of the Machinists Union Local 737 and spend most of my time serving our community through charity work.
I believe that affordable health care should be available to all Minnesotans.
Our children and grandchildren deserve fully funded schools and a world-class education.
As a retired union member, I know how much a good paying job can change one’s life.
We need good paying jobs that pay livable wages in our district.
When you send me to St. Paul I will work to address, in a common sense way, challenges facing the people of this district and the state - always looking for ways to enhance the income and quality of life of my neighbors. Our district deserves fully funded schools, high quality affordable health care, and good jobs with decent wages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.