My name is Brad Brown, and I am running for State Representative in House District 31A.

My wife Sandi and I have lived on a hobby farm in Spencer Brook Township for over 20 years, and I’ve grown to love the people and beauty of our community. Most of my adult life I’ve been a journeyman diesel mechanic and honorably served four years in the Air Force. I am a retired member of the Machinists Union Local 737 and spend most of my time serving our community through charity work.

I believe that affordable health care should be available to all Minnesotans.

Our children and grandchildren deserve fully funded schools and a world-class education.

As a retired union member, I know how much a good paying job can change one’s life.

We need good paying jobs that pay livable wages in our district.

When you send me to St. Paul I will work to address, in a common sense way, challenges facing the people of this district and the state - always looking for ways to enhance the income and quality of life of my neighbors. Our district deserves fully funded schools, high quality affordable health care, and good jobs with decent wages.

