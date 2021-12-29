Learn how to customize the spines on old books for adding décor and flair to a bookshelf during a special program at the Cambridge Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 10:30 a.m. Prints and trinkets will be provided, but feel free to bring your own items.
This program is recommended for ages 13 and up. Registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. They will meet in the library’s Discovery Center.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Cambridge Public Library.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390.
Teen Fun Night at the Cambridge Library
The Cambridge Public Library is hosting a teen fun night featuring the game “Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. You’ll have to think fast and talk fast to beat this fun, cooperative video game. And there will be snacks!
This program is recommended for ages 12-19. No registration necessary. We will meet in the library’s Discovery Center.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Cambridge Public Library.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390.
Preschool Storytime at the North Branch Library
Join the North Branch Area Library for preschool storytime with Miss Amelia! Together we will have fun, sing songs, read books, and learn! This 30-minute program will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 12 through May 11, in the library’s community room. Take-and-make crafts will be available after the program.
Preschool Storytime is designed for children ages 3-5, and siblings are always welcome. No registration necessary.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.