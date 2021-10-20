The community is encouraged to read and talk about this year’s East Central Regional Library Reads selection, The Seed Keeper, by Minnesota author Diane Wilson. The Cambridge Public Library book club will host a book discussion from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 in the Great Northern Room, located on the lower level of the library. Copies of The Seed Keeper are available at the library.
Registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of East Central Regional Library, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Rush City Library hosts Candy Crypt Scavenger Hunt
Teens and tweens (ages 10-17) are invited to a spooky evening of fun Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Rush City Public Library.
Register for the Candy Crypt Scavenger Hunt and enjoy a reading of a story specially selected to give you chills and thrills. Then search the darkened library for hidden candy using only a flashlight. Registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited. This program is sponsored by the Rush City Friends of the Library.
The Rush City Public Library, a branch of East Central Regional Library, is located at 240 W. 4th St., Rush City, and can be reached at 320-358-3948. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.