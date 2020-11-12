A collaborative effort among 15 local governments to improve water quality and natural resources in the Lower St. Croix River Watershed will begin implementation following approval of the partnership’s comprehensive watershed management plan at the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources’ (BWSR) Oct. 28 meeting.
The plan was developed as part of the state of Minnesota’s One Watershed, One Plan (1W1P) program. The vision and purpose of the 1W1P program is to align local water planning on major watershed boundaries with state strategies towards prioritized, targeted, and measurable implementation plans.
Planning on a watershed level allows collaborating local governments to pursue timely solutions based on a watershed’s highest priority needs.
“This partnership shows how conservation outcomes can be achieved when local governments from different geographic areas unite toward a common goal,” BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke said. “We look forward to watching what’s next for this partnership as they move into the plan implementation phase.”
The watershed planning boundary includes portions of Chisago, Isanti, Anoka, Pine and Washington counties. Water resources are abundant in the area, including 127 lakes, 152,000 acres of wetlands and more than 1,000 miles of rivers, streams and ditches.
Plan priorities include improving lake, stream, St. Croix River, and groundwater quality by providing cost-share for targeted cost-effective agricultural and urban projects, protecting and restoring uplands and wetlands and expanding technical assistance to landowners.
The partnership includes local governments from both greater Minnesota and the metro area.
“Throughout the planning process, I have met a lot of really great people who work in the natural resources field in the Lower St. Croix watershed.
Individually, we are accomplishing a lot, but by working together we will be able to build on each of our strengths to accomplish the goals of our plan,” said Craig Mell, Chisago SWCD administrator.
“I’m excited about the opportunities we have before us because of the high level of collaboration we’ve seen and the broad reach we have within the Lower St. Croix because of that collaboration,” said Fran Miron, Washington County commissioner, who chaired the planning partnership’s policy committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.