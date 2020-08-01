Blueberry season is here! This past weekend I spent time picking blueberries in northern Wisconsin and came home with eight pounds of juicy, plump berries. Picking blueberries was much easier than picking their thorny counterparts, raspberries and blackberries. Now that I have completed this arduous task, I want to share what I learned about blueberry picking.
First, gently run your hands under the berries. Ripe berries will fall right off the bush and you can catch them in your bucket. If you have to tug at them or if they are still white in color, they are not ready to be picked. Blueberries don’t ripen after they are picked like some fruits, so you should only pick the ripe, plump berries.
Now what to do with all these berries… My plan is to eat some, freeze some for smoothies, bake with them, and maybe even make some jam. In my search for something to bake with the my freshly picked berries, I found a delicious recipe to share. This deceptively simple dessert requires little preparation and is quite flavorful:
Blueberry Dump Cake
4 cups fresh blueberries
1 box yellow cake mix
½ c. sugar
¾ c. butter
whipped cream or vanilla ice cream
--Heat oven to 350 degrees.
--Dump blueberries and sugar into a 9 x 13inch baking dish. Stir together.
--Sprinkle cake mix over the fruit. Slice butter and distribute over the surface of the cake mix.
--Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until cake is slightly golden brown and no batter comes out after a toothpick is inserted into the middle of the cake.
If you do get a chance to do some blueberry picking (or perhaps enjoy some that have already been picked for you) happy picking—and baking—and best of all, eating!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $7. ($1 price increase effective Aug. 1).
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread, and fruit, $6.
Monday, Aug.3: Tator tot hotdish.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Baked fish with baked potato.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Goulash.
Thursday, Aug. 6: Chow Mein over Rice.
Friday, Aug. 7: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $7 ($1 price increase, effective Aug. 1).
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, Aug. 3 through Thursday, Aug. 6 for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call on Sunday, Aug. 2, and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
