The Blue Jacket All School Reunion Committee is saddened by decisions due to the global circumstances. The pandemic has left them with no choice but to postpone the scheduled Aug. 15, 2020 reunion to Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. It was a heartbreaking decision for the committee to postpone, but realize it could not happen with the current health risks.
The reunion will resume in 2021 with the band The Whitesidewalls, car show, art show, food vendors, karaoke, memorial tribute, Veteran tribute and more. The committee was thrilled to have the downtown businesses participate in promoting specials and entertainment the week prior to the 2020 event and hope that they too will resume in 2021.
Those who have already paid registration fee will remain registered for next year’s event, unless a refund is requested.
The Blue Jacket All School Reunion Facebook page will remain active and alumni are encouraged to keep up with reunion details.
The Reunion Committee consists of Kris Parker, Kelly Lillemoen, Cullen Bartz, Julie Nelson, Pam Baar, Dale Anderson and Timery Spencer.
