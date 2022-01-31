Valentine’s season is upon us, so why not go on a date ... with a book? Blind Date with a Book is back, and this year’s “date” started Monday, Jan. 24 at branches including the Cambridge Public Library. Here’s how it works:
• Pick up a wrapped book from the display table in the Cambridge Library.
• Read at least 50 pages (or the whole thing!).
• Fill out the “Rate Your Date” slip inside the book so we know if you hit it off or not.
• Return your “Rate Your Date” slips by Feb. 28 to be entered into a drawing to win fun prizes! Feel free to put them in the book drop if you are not comfortable coming inside the building.
If you’d like to participate via curbside pickup, let us know what you’re interested in when you schedule your appointment. We can play matchmaker and set you up with something you’ll enjoy.
Also participating in the Blind Date with a Book program are branch libraries in North Branch, Pine City, and Rush City. Contact these locations for more details about their version of the program.
This event is recommended for ages 14 and up, and no registration is necessary. Sponsored by the Friends of the Cambridge Public Library.
Job search and resume workshop
Learn how to prepare a professional resume during a special job search and resume workshop from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Cambridge Public Library. Troy Gilbertson, a Central Employment Specialist with Minnesota Jobs and Training, will also cover what free job-seeking and job-training resources are available in the community.
Basic typing and computer skills are required to participate. Registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. For more information, email the Cambridge Branch Librarian, Kirsten, at cambridge@ecrlib.org
This event is sponsored by Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services Inc and East Central Regional Library.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more news and events, follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
