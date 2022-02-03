What a privilege it is to serve this amazing community! We continue to provide students and families with a predictable daily schedule and high quality, positive learning environments. It is so rewarding to experience collective success as we serve you!
In addition to navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, every now and then mother nature decides to throw us a curveball. Several cold mornings have presented challenges, but thanks to our Buildings and Grounds staff and 4.0 Transportation Services, students are getting to school safely and our schools and grounds are warm and prepared for their arrival.
As part of monitoring weather conditions, staff at the bus garage adjust their schedule to arrive in the middle of the night, if needed, to ensure buses are running and ready to go. Buildings and Grounds staff are closely monitoring systems, addressing any issues, and making sure our schools are warm, and sidewalks and parking lots are plowed and safe.
When students get home and are asked, “How was your day,” the work of many of our staff will go unnoticed. Transportation and maintenance staff do not look to be part of these conversations; rather, by not being the focus is a testament to the important work that they do. Providing students and families with a predictable daily schedule starts with their quality work that is done each and every day.
We are deeply grateful for the members of our NBAPS team- our Transportation team members and Buildings and Grounds team members, for their behind the scenes commitment and the humble pride they take in their contribution to our collective success. Nationally, there are themed days set aside to acknowledge different staff members for what they do. For example, National Bus Driver Appreciation day is officially on Feb 23. Here at NBAPS we want staff appreciation to happen every day! It takes all of us to move Forward Together!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.