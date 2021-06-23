Expect delays to begin on Highway 95 from west of Wyanett to west of Cambridge Tuesday, July 6, as crews reconstruct 12 miles of asphalt road surface, replace 17 underground pipes, install a left-turn lane at Isanti County Road 10, and construct a new single-lane roundabout at Highway 47 in Pine Brook.
Motorists can expect these impacts for the full duration of this four-month project through late October:
• Highway 95 will close to through traffic between Isanti County Road 15 and west Cambridge, includes the towns of Wyanett, Pine Brook and Walbo. Motorists to follow a signed detour along County Road 15, County Road 6/Highway 47, and Highway 65 back to Highway 95 Cambridge.
• Highway 95 will be open to those who live, work or visit within the closed work zone. Expect gravel or grooved road surfaces, changes to access and use of flaggers and a pilot car. Be prepared to slow down and stop. Enter and exit the work zone nearest your destination to avoid delays. Expect temporary hard closures to replace underground structures.
• Highway 47 will be open to through traffic while crews construct sections of the roundabout at
Highway 95 in Pine Brook. Please slow down and be prepared to stop, expect changes and follow construction signs through the roundabout work zone.
For Highway 95 construction information, maps and to sign-up for project email updates, log onto www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/2021/h95/, or contact MnDOT Construction Project Manager Rob Abfalter, at 320-223-6617 or robert.abfalter@state.mn.us.
To learn more about the safety and traffic flow benefits of roundabouts or how to navigate one, visit www.mndot.gov/roundabouts/
When complete in late October, the $8.8 million project will provide a smoother road surface, improve storm water drainage, and improve access and safety along 12 miles of Highway 95.
For more information on projects in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/construct/ or follow us on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit 511mn.org.
