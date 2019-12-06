At just 17 years old, on a trip with his buddies through northern Canada, camper Alex Messenger was attacked by a grizzly bear and lived to tell about it.
Messenger took his experience and shared it in his memoir, “The Twenty-Ninth Day: Surviving a Grizzly Attack in the Canadian Tundra,” and will be hosting an event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Scout & Morgan Books in Cambridge.
“I knew pretty shortly after getting home that this story needed to become a book. I’d always wanted to write one, but never could figure out what the story should be about. Then this happened, and it was pretty obvious to me that this story had what it took to be a book,” Messenger said.
“‘The Twenty-Ninth Day’ really centers around the trip. It starts with us climbing into the bush plane, and it ends with my helicopter out. There are elements of my past, and there’s some resolution at the end, but I wanted it to be this very focused experience for readers,” he added.
The book provides details of Messenger’s journey, the attack and what he is able to remember, as well as his will to survive and how he was able to do so.
“I do remember being mauled. The bear and I met at the top of a ridge when we were just 30 feet apart, which is a terrible way to start a bear encounter. It ended up charging at me, and I was able to dodge it a couple times before it slammed me across the face with its paw, threw me to the ground and bit me high in my right thigh. That’s where my memory of the attack itself stops, because I lost consciousness,” Messenger said. “The way it’s presented in the book, the reader is in my head, following along as my thoughts race through what we’d been told to do, and the absolute horror of what’s happening. It’s a really visceral part of the book, and I’ve been told people just can’t put it down.”
“The Twenty-Ninth Day” was written in part by memory, in addition to journal notes Messenger had from the trip.
“I began writing on day one of the trip in a journal. I kept that journal throughout the trip, so I had a really robust set of notes for when I started writing the book. The trip and the attack happened in 2005, and I began focused work on the book in about 2012,” Messenger said.
At the Cleveland at the Midwest Independent Booksellers Association’s Heartland Fall Forum, Messenger met representatives from Scout & Morgan who asked if he’d be interested in being a part of an author event, and he was excited to do so, according to Messenger.
“The book is written for a very broad audience. It’s for folks who are into the outdoors, folks who aren’t, adults, young adults. When I wrote it, I wanted to make sure it wasn’t pigeon-holed into being a book just for people in any one walk of life. I wanted this to be about this very human experience, this very unique coming of age story,” Messenger said.
Because of the broad audience the book is written for, the author event is also one for the whole family.
“I’m excited to share stories from the trip, stories from the book, and also share some of my experience in writing the book, what it was like both logistically and emotionally,” Messenger said.
“Whether they read the book or just come to the event, I want people to come away with a sense of awe and respect for the natural world, both its beauty and power, and also a sense of appreciation for what they have in life. I realized firsthand how quickly things can change,” he added.
Scout and Morgan Books is located at 114 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-2474.
