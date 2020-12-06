There seems to be a day designated for just about everything now so not much surprises me, but National Roof Over Your Head Day, celebrated on Dec. 3, sparked my interest.
National Roof Over Your Head Day was created as a reminder to be thankful for what you have, starting with the roof over your head. We often forget how fortunate we are. Across the nation there are people struggling who don’t have the necessities for everyday life, not only are they lacking a roof over their head, but enough food to eat, or clothes to wear.
Roof Over Your Head Day is meant to call attention to housing issues and the homeless, a call to charity and social awareness. As we enter the holiday season, here are some suggestions on how you can observe National Roof Over Your Head Day:
• Participate in a “Giving Tree” - often found in churches or local organizations. Choose a tag or two from the tree and purchase the gifts to donate to the individual or family in need. Not only will it brighten their holiday but it brings you the joy of giving.
• Get Involved – volunteer for an organization or food shelf, ensuring everyone has a warm meal and a safe place to stay this season. If the holidays have you crunched for time, see if you can donate household items, clothing, or money to the cause.
• Practice Gratitude – start your day listing three things you are grateful for, or reach out to someone who has made a difference in your life and say thank you.
At the end of a long day, there’s nothing quite like coming back to a warm house. Take a moment to appreciate the fact that you have a place to hang your hat, and if don’t, to keep working for that most important of dreams.
The Friendship Café is open for takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main Entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread, and dessert.
Monday, Dec. 7: French Dip w/Cheesy Hashbrowns.
Tuesday, Dec. 8: Baked Chicken w/Baked Potato.
Wednesday, Dec. 9: Lasagna w/Salad.
Thursday, Dec. 10: Sloppy Joes w/Baked Beans.
Friday, Dec. 11: Center closed.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.
Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7.
Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7.
For payment we take cash or check.
Senior Meal Delivery Program
If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.