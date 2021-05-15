The best barbecue pitmasters in the nation gathered at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge this past weekend for a chance to win over $12,000 in cash prizes.
Around 104 barbecue teams gathered to compete during the Minnesota in May contest. The barbecue competition included 60 Master Series teams and 42 Backyard Series teams. The teams competed in turkey, ribs, chicken, pork and brisket cook-offs held May 7-8.
The contest is part of a partnership between the Minnesota Barbeque Society, the Kansas City Barbeque Society and the National Turkey Federation.
The barbecue teams traveled from as far as Massachusetts, the Dakotas, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Costa Rica and others, said Jeremy Dockendorf, president of the Minnesota Barbeque Society.
“We’ve got some massive trophies for pretty much first through 10th place in a lot of the categories and overall, and then we’ve got cash prizes,” Dockendorf said. The cash payout for the weekend competition was over $12,000.
This is the third year that Cambridge has hosted such an event at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, Dockendorf added.
