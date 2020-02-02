Bond with your baby with rhymes, songs, toys, and books during Baby Storytime on Wednesday mornings, Feb. 5 through March 4 at East Central Regional Library-Cambridge.

This Storytime begins at 9 a.m., coinciding with the start of open hours for the day, so please avoid arriving too early. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends, socialize, and strengthen early literacy skills.

This program is recommended for newborns to 30 months old, and siblings are welcome. No registration necessary.

The library is located at 244 S. Birch St. in downtown Cambridge and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org.

