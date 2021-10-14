We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
He climbed Mount Denali in the middle of winter, under the harshest conditions, and lived to tell his story.
“Alone at the Top” by Minnesota author Lonnie Dupre has been selected as the book for the Cambridge Community-Wide Read for 2021. Dupre wrote “Alone at the Top” following his January 2015 solo summit of North America’s highest peak, Mount Denali, which is 20,340 feet. He is the first person to solo summit Mount Denali in winter.
Members of the Cambridge Community-Wide Read committee include Judith Kissner, Dave Maurer, Jan Wheelock, Meg Lindberg, Roger Anderson and Cambridge branch librarian Kirsten Vaughan.
“We chose ‘Alone at the Top’ based on the strong recommendation of committee member Dave Maurer, who reads a lot of exploration literature and felt that this was a timely and engaging story by an award- winning polar explorer,” said Kissner, owner of Scout and Morgan Books in Cambridge. “As a committee, we all read the book and agreed that it was well-written and was a type of book that we had not selected in the past. We also liked that Lonnie (Dupre) is a Minnesotan and his book is excellent for young adults. To read his account of devoting himself to train for such a difficult feat, experiencing failure, yet never giving up, is quite inspiring.”
The grand finale for this year’s Cambridge Community-Wide Read is a virtual event to be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, on Zoom with Dupre. Registration is required for this event by registering on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Dupre will be presenting pictures, stories and details of his explorations, and participants will be able to submit questions via chat during the event. “Alone at the Top” is available from the Cambridge Public Library or can be purchased at Scout and Morgan Books in Cambridge.
Another community-wide read event the public is welcome to attend is a book club meeting that will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Great Northern Room, located in the lower level of the Cambridge Public Library. No registration is necessary to attend this event.
Dupre, who has 30 years of polar expeditions under his belt, and has traveled over 15,000 miles throughout the high arctic and polar regions by dog team, ski and kayak, was excited to learn his book had been selected for the Cambridge Community-Wide Read.
“I was pleased and excited knowing there was interest in my book from such a prestigious organization. Glad to hear there are many adventurers in Cambridge,” Dupre said. “Denali in the dead of winter would be the ultimate expedition for a polar explorer. Cold, remote, and full of challenges, ice and snow. Something few have experienced.”
During Dupre’s summit of Mount Denali in January 2015, he encountered a winter storm.
“It was being stuck there for five days with only one and a half days of food,” Dupre said. “I needed to conserve energy, so I stayed in my sleeping bag as long as I could without going outside, sometimes for up to 19 hours. Towards the end, after having only one bite of food for that day, I was beginning to fight off hypothermia. I knew if the storm didn’t quit by the next day, I would perish.”
Dupre is the first person to solo summit Mount Denali in winter and had previously attempted to do it in 2011, 2012 and 2013.
“It was a long climb to the summit, very tired and emotional,” Dupre said. “I cried, knowing my years of trying were almost over.”
Kissner said bringing in the author for a grand finale event for the community-wide read is something that’s important to the committee.
“One thing that is notable about the Cambridge Community Read is that with the exception of our first book, we have found ways to bring the authors to the community for a grand finale event. This has sometimes involved applying for grants or seeking sponsorships in the community,” Kissner said. “It adds some challenges to our program, but we have always felt that being able to meet the author, ask questions, and enjoy their presentations is of great benefit and appreciated by the reader. The current COVID surge has necessitated that rather than gathering in person, we have a live virtual event with Lonnie (Dupre). He will still offer his stunning visual presentation with a live Q&A that can be enjoyed anywhere.”
The Cambridge Community-Wide Read program was incepted in 2008 by former Cambridge Friends of the Library member Lorie Fetzik.
“One of our project goals is to reach as many members in the community and get them involved in reading and discussing a great book. To that end we try to choose a variety of genres of books by a diverse group of writers,” Kissner said. “In the past we have discussed fiction, nonfiction, poetry, young adult, memoir, books by immigrant and international authors. We never want to be accused of reading just one type of book! We like to imagine that even those readers who aren’t involved in a formal book group will get together over coffee with their friends or attend one of our free community discussions to share their thoughts about the book.”
Dupre currently resides in Grand Marais but grew up on a farm in central Minnesota. A few of his other accomplishments besides the summit of Mount Denali include:
• Completed the first west-to-east, 3,000-mile winter crossing of Canada’s famed Northwest Passage by dog team.
• Achieved the first circumnavigation of Greenland, a 6,500-mile, all non-motorized journey by kayak and dog team.
• Pulled sleds on skis from Canada to the North Pole twice, achieving over 68 million impressions worldwide on issues surrounding climate change.
• Alpine ascent of Kyajo Ri (20,295 feet) in Himalayas, Nepal.
• First ascent of Jeannette Peak (10,135 feet) in British Columbia.
• Solo ascent of Mount Quincy Adams at 13,615 feet, Alaska.
• First winter ascent of Mount Wood (15,912 feet) in Yukon, Canada.
Dupre mentioned he and his expedition team are heading to Greenland for four months this winter for dog sledding and to film the polar Inuit. For more information, visit LonnieDupre.com.
