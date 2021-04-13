Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre is proud to present “Auntie Mame.” In-person performances will be held at 7 p.m. on April 16 and April 17, and at 2 p.m. on April 18. In-person performances will be held at the Performing Arts Center located at Cambridge-Isanti High School, 430 Eighth Ave. NW, Cambridge.
Based on the 1958 movie starring Rosalind Russel and the book by Patrick Dennis, the story line for “Aunti Mame” is fast-paced and funny.
Tickets for the show can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com or by calling the ticket booth at 763-689-6466. Ticket prices are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $5 for students. Those not able to attend the live in-person performances may also purchase a video of the performance for $5, also available for purchase online at www.showtix4u.com.
If seating capacity is not reached for each live performance, there may be tickets sold at the door the day of each performance, just prior to performance time.
