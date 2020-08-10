August is Happiness Happens Month, started by the Secret Society of Happy People in 1999. The society has three purposes for August: recognize and express happiness; listen to others talk about their happiness; and don’t rain on other people’s parades. These sound like some good ideas for any time of the year, especially during this pandemic, but it won’t hurt to be extra mindful of creating your happiness this month.
You might think Happiness Happens Month sound silly, but it does have a very important purpose. The month reminds us that happiness happens one small moment at a time and it is our job to recognize those moments when they happen. It reminds us that sometimes a small action boosts our happiness. It reminds us that happiness is a personal experience and it is also contagious.
Happiness Happens Month encourages people to take stock of their lives and try to do and think about things that make them happy. Share this joy with others. Here are some ways to celebrate this happy month: Do something nice for yourself and after all, happiness begins at home. Make someone else happy by doing something nice for them. It can be something as simple as giving up you place in line at the store to someone else. A more elaborate gesture would be to volunteer. Volunteering doesn’t only help people bring joy in their lives but can also help them live longer. Laugh because laughter is still the best medicine. Smile, because when you smile, the world smiles with you. Everyday should be a different happy challenge1
Happiness happens when you smile and laugh—so smile often and laugh heartily. With smiles and laughter, your days will become lighter, more joyous and more bearable even on those hay-wired days. Stay safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $8.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread, and fruit, $6.
Monday, Aug. 10: Chicken Strips with cheesy hashbrowns.
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Pulled pork sandwich with baked beans.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Chicken salad with croissant.
Thursday, Aug. 13: Meatloaf with mashed potatoes.
Friday, Aug. 14: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $8.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, Aug. 10 through Thursday, Aug. 13 for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call on Sunday, Aug. 9 and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.