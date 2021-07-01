Dear Editor:
I probably wouldn’t be so bothered if voting wasn’t such a sacred thing to me and if my hometown wasn’t so important. I consider myself an informed voter and I know many Isanti County voters are as well.
That’s why I was so surprised and troubled when I read that the Isanti County Board intended to begin appointing the Office of Auditor/Treasurer. So I called a Board member to ask why. The answer I got was also surprising.
The board member explained that voters may not always know who be best for the job because there are so many qualifications and anyone could run whether qualified or not. I asked if there had been a problem with unqualified people running and was told “no.” But, I was also told, other positions used to be voted on by the people as well, and they now appoint them as they thought it would streamline things.
Board Chair Susan Morris, in a County News Review April 15 news article explained that, “There are 17 departments within the Isanti County Government Center and the County Board is trying to get that down to six.” She thinks that will provide “better service.” But will it really? It seems the Board is trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist, and in doing so, is taking away your voting rights.
One of the duties of the Auditor/ Treasurer is Chief Election Official. They are in charge of all voting in Isanti County from setting up the election and administering it, to keeping all voting records involved. In this day and age, is this really a position that should be appointed? No. It should not.
Voters of Isanti County are not stupid. I know. I grew up here. I also believe voters have the judgment not to vote for someone who is not qualified. To suggest otherwise is insulting. I believe you have some radicals on your County Board.
Contact the following: Chair Susan Morris at 763-286-1953; Vice Chair Terry Turnquist at 320-396-4134; Greg Anderson at 763-444-4497; Mike Warring at 763-444-4261; and Dave Oslund at 612-282-6222.
Sherry Berhow
La Crescent, MN
