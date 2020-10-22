We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
After 20 years of working at Northbound Liquor, the city of Cambridge’s municipal liquor store, Bernie Audette waved goodbye to many familiar faces during an open house held in his honor on Oct. 14.
“I’ve met many people,” Audette said. “I’ve hooked up a lot of people in town. I’ve become friends with a lot of customers. It’s just a good environment to be working in. I’ve worked in many other businesses, but I think the liquor business is the most rewarding I feel.”
Twenty years ago, Audette started as a part-time employee for Northbound Liquor. About five months later, he transitioned to night manager for about 16 years before taking on the assistant manager role. His job involved ensuring store inventory such as products and orders were on schedule, customer service and more.
Now that he’s reached the retirement phase of his life, Audette said he’s happy and sad.
“You get to know a lot of the customers, so I’ll miss those people,” Audette said. “I’m always used to being with people all the time. … I appreciate all the customers that supported us through the years. Our sales have doubled since I started here.”
“But I’ve got plans after the first of the year,” he continued. “I’ve got other options that I can do, possibly working for Thunder Brothers Brewery.”
Bobbi Mix was Audette’s manager for a little over two years, though she’s worked in the store for 32 years.
“There’s never been a dull moment working with that man,” Mix said about Audette with laughter. “I don’t know one person that doesn’t enjoy him or like him. He truly always made the customer come first. You could have a bad day, and he’d make you in a better mood. He’s always just upbeat and happy. He’s really going to be missed.”
cutout face on different posters on the walls and other objects displayed in the store. Some years ago, Audette was called the mascot by his co-workers, which led to the display of his face all over the store, Mix said.
“And it got to the point where every month when they’d come in, his face would be hidden somewhere in the beer display,” Mix said about customers who wanted to see the new posters. “So instead of, ‘Where’s Waldo?’ it was, ‘Where’s Bernie?’ And people just came in looking for that.”
Audette has demonstrated a kind of personality that jibed with different people’s personalities and temperaments, and employees wanted to work with him, Mix said.
“He didn’t have a conflict with employees,” she said. “He could just work with everyone. It’s just natural to him.”
Brent Fangmeier had been a part-time night manager of the store for nearly 22 years. He has taken over Audette’s responsibilities as the new full-time assistant manager. In the last few months, Fangmeier received some training from Audette, but he comes with experience, he said.
“I’ll be overlooking the beer, like buying the beer in and like marketing the beer,” Fangmeier said. “I have lots of knowledge of that — being a beer driver — working with those distributors, and just helping keep inventory. And deal with the customers, which I’ve been doing for 22 years.”
