Our attitudes have a large over our happiness. So, I ask you: Is your glass half empty, half full, or are you going to get up and refill it?
I previously believed that there were only two types of attitudes (pessimist and optimist). More recently, I’ve learned there are three: pessimist, irrational optimist and rational optimist.
Pessimists tend to have a negative outlook on life; they believe that their actions have no impact on injustice and that evil will ultimately prevail over the good. Remember Debbie downer from Saturday Night Live? Pessimist!
Irrational optimists sugarcoat situations. They have a warped vision of reality based on desire, not on how things actually are. These are the type of people who don’t wear seatbelts because they are optimistic that they won’t get in a car accident. Ultimately, they believe that mindset is all that matters.
Rational optimists see problems, but they believe that mindset matters and that their behavior will eventually create a better reality. They see the tragedy in a hurricane but search for ways to help survivors. Rational Optimists take action in the face of adversity and are more likely to persevere.
If you haven’t guessed already, rational optimism is the attitude that positively influences happiness.
Besides influencing our happiness levels, optimism (rational optimism, that is) has many benefits; it affects our health, relationships, creativity, productivity, and resilience.
Evidence shows that you can change from being a pessimist to an optimist if you practice some simple actions.
Here are some ideas:
1. Practice gratitude: Give thanks to the simple things. Here’s an idea: Each night, write down something that you are thankful for and why. When you feel negative, read what you placed in the jar- an instant reminder about all of the good in your life!
2. Do something that makes you feel good: Watch a funny movie, paint, play with kids or pets or take a bath.
3. Look for silver linings: Look for the good in challenging situations (why did this happen for me INSTEAD of why did this happen to me).
4. Find something to look forward to: Plan a camping trip for the summer and start thinking about how fun it will be!
5. Move your body: Get up from your chair and take a short stroll; just 15 minutes helps.
6. Eat healthy: Choose to eat real, whole foods (not processed).
My final push for optimism: Reticular Activating System (RAS). The RAS is a bundle of nerves at the base of the brainstem that filters information so only the important pieces you get in (the rest is ignored). As it turns out, if you tend to focus on negativity, that is what your brain will let in. On the flip side, if you tend to focus on the good, you will see more of it. Have you ever heard anyone say: “As you think, so shall you be”? It’s not just a saying- it’s the RAS!
Tiffany Determan is a resident of Chisago County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.