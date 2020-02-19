The Ash Wednesday worship service with Holy Communion will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Spring Lake Lutheran Church, North Branch. All are welcome to join for the service.
Lenten soup suppers and services at Spring Lake will be on March 11 and March 25, with supper at 6 p.m. and worship at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Spring Lake Lutheran is located 4 miles west of North Branch or 9 miles east of Cambridge on Highway 95, then one block north on Erickson Road. For information, call the church office at 651-674-4606 or email sll.church@gmail.com.
