The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) would like to announce the upcoming grant information sessions for January.
This session will cover basic information about ECRAC grant programs, as well as recent changes to the grant application processes. If you have already attended a grant information session in the past, a refresher is always a good idea to keep you up to date!
A grant information session for artists who want to learn about funding available for the upcoming grant deadlines will be online via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 6, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Are you with an art group, nonprofit, school, or public entity and want to learn about funding available for your organization’s art project for the upcoming ECRAC grant deadlines? This information session will be online via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 7, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Katina Eklund, Grant Program Officer, East Central Regional Arts Council, at grantinfo@ecrac.org or by calling 320-591-7034. The link to the Zoom meeting can be emailed to you, or found on the ECRAC Website at ecrac.org.
