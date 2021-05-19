Perpich Center for Arts Education is proud to announce the 2021-2023 award recipients for the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program (CAPP) includes the Art and Science Academy in Isanti.
Minnesota’s Comprehensive Arts Planning Program (CAPP) provides assistance to selected public school districts as they design three-year, strategic plans for K-12 arts education programs. CAPP provides financial and technical assistance to support the strategic planning process through workshops, site visits, leadership development, and resource materials.
Kevin Fitton, Art and Science Academy Director, said, “CAPP, in partnership with Perpich Center for Arts Education, will enrich arts programming for all Art and Science Academy students. Through CAPP, Art and Science Academy will be able to strengthen community ties, create unique arts program opportunities, and provide integrated arts programming at all levels.”
Examples of arts education improvements through CAPP in school districts and communities include:
• Development of leaders in arts education.
• New or revised curriculum and assessments in arts areas to meet the Minnesota Arts Standards.
• Professional development opportunities for arts and non-arts teachers.
• Added arts staffing.
• Opportunities for students to work with professional artists.
• New or updated arts facilities.
• Policies adopted to support arts education.
• Stronger school/community collaborations including partnership with arts and community organizations and high education institutions.
With the help of this Perpich Professional Development program, school districts form a CAPP committee of district and community stakeholders (arts specialists, administrators, parents, teachers, community members, and students) with an active and wide-ranging interest in the arts and arts education.
This CAPP committee has the responsibility to create a comprehensive arts education plan approved by the local school board, the district and the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.