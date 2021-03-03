Arrowhead Transit replaced Heartland Express on March 1 to serve the residents of Isanti and Chisago counties as the public transit system.
Arrowhead is the largest public transportation system serving rural towns since 1974, according to the company website. The transit’s Isanti County and Chisago County expansion is part of a collaboration between Heartland Express and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and the project is funded by MnDOT.
Tony Potter, marketing and public relations coordinator for Arrowhead Transit in Gilbert, Minnesota, said that rates are one of the main changes with the new transit system.
“Heartland Express, right now they have a rate for the general public,” Potter said in an interview on Feb. 23. “And then they have rates for seniors and veterans. Our rates are one standard rate because that’s the way we do it for all of the eight counties that we currently serve.”
Heartland Express one-way base fares used to be:
— $0.75 for ages 65 and older, veterans, and others for in-town rides.
— $1.50 for in-town rides for the general public.
— $2 for city-to-city rides.
— $3.50 for bus-to-bus transfer.
Arrowhead Transit’s standard in-town rate is 25 cents less than Heartland Express, but they removed the 75-cent discount rate for seniors, veterans and others.
“The reason we did that is because that’s the way we do it in all of our counties,” Potter said. “So if we were going to implement a senior change, we would need to do that for everybody to make it fair. I mean, it’s kind of hard to offer it in one area over the others.”
The Arrowhead Transit schedules and routes are identical to Heartland Express, Potter said. In the future, Arrowhead Transit will research to learn more about the community for potential expansion and better service, he said.
Arrowhead Transit’s mission is to provide affordable, safe, accessible public transportation and support independent living and self-reliance, according to the company website.
Arrowhead Transit rates and schedule
Arrowhead Transit offers a $1.25 one-way Dial-A-Ride service for anyone living within Cambridge city limits. The in-town Dial-A-Ride runs Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Riders can travel one-way from Cambridge to Braham, Isanti, or North Branch Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $2 per ride. The one-way Cambridge to Princeton commute happens twice a day on Monday through Friday and costs $3.25.
Traveling further distance may involve bus transfers. More information, such as on route stops or unlimited passes, can be found at arrowheadtransit.com/county-schedules/isanti-county/ or by calling 800-862-0175: option 12 for an Isanti County dispatcher and option 13 for Chisago County.
Hiring and bus rounds
All full-time driver positions have been filled, said Arrowhead Transit Manager Julia Dupla.
“We can definitely use some more part-time and casual drivers,” she said, adding that the casual positions are ideal for retired people who may want to have flexibility with their work schedules.
Dupla said the buses will be looping around Cambridge and other towns to pick up people waiting at the bus stops.
“We would prefer people pre-call,” Dupla said. “Eventually, we’re probably not going to be making the circles, eventually. But that’s months down the road.”
Stopping the bus loops around town will depend on ridership and service demand, Dupla said.
“We want to make sure that the buses are at the places that they will use the most,” said Sandy Wheelecor, an Arrowhead Transit manager based in Grand Rapids.
“If we could supply a faster, better service and get more people on and off the bus faster, (that’s the goal),” Dupla said.
The benefit to the community
Dupla said one of the biggest benefits Arrowhead Transit will offer is access to more services such as shopping runs.
“We go to Duluth, we can connect to Aitkin if we need to,” she said. “You know, so people want to do destination stuff, we can supply those services because we run routes in all those areas.”
Isanti County Routes
• Cambridge Dial-A-Ride (city route)
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Fare: $1.25 one way, $12.50 for a book of 10 tickets or $22.50 for an unlimited monthly pass.
Make hourly stops at: high school, city center, college, medical center, government center and Cub Foods.
• Cambridge to Braham
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fare: $2 one way.
Make hourly stops in: Cambridge; east side of Highway 65 (Grandy/Stanchfield area); Braham; west side of Highway 65 (Springvale area).
• Cambridge to Isanti
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fare: $2 one way.
Make hourly stops in: Cambridge; Isanti; Long Lake (east or west every other hour); Bradford.
• Cambridge to North Branch
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fare: $2 one way.
Route stops at: Top of hour: Cambridge; bottom of hour: North Branch.
• Cambridge to Princeton
Runs twice per day Monday through Friday. Fare: $3.25 one way.
Route stops at:
7:20 a.m. leaves Cambridge.
8 a.m. arrives in Princeton.
9 a.m. returns to Cambridge.
3 p.m. leaves Cambridge.
4 p.m. arrives in Princeton.
4:30 p.m. returns to Cambridge.
Chisago County Routes
• North Branch Dial-A-Ride (city route)
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Fare: $1.25 one way, $12.50 for a book of 10 tickets or $22.50 for an unlimited monthly pass.
• North Branch to Cambridge
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fare: $2 one way.
Route stops at: Top of hour: Cambridge; bottom of hour: North Branch
• North Branch to Pine City
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fare: $2 one way.
Make hourly stops in: North Branch; Harris; Rush City; Pine City.
• Regular scheduled bus stops will be made at:
Pine Technical & Community College.
Pine City Walmart.
South Chisago County: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fare: $2 one way.
Make hourly stops in: Center City; Lindstrom; Chisago City; Wyoming; Stacy.
