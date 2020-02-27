On May 20-21, 1927, Charles Lindbergh won the admiration and adulation of the world when he earned the Orteig Prize for making the first non-stop, solo flight across the Atlantic from New York to Paris.
To commemorate the 93rd anniversary of this historic event, Minnesota historian and living history speaker Arn Kind returns to East Central Regional Library to deliver a special presentation in Princeton and Rush City.
Audiences will enjoy Kind’s presentation — The Lone Eagle: The Flight of Charles Lindbergh — and relive one of the greatest feats and most amazing flights in aviation history. Mark your calendars for this unique program:
• Thursday, March 5, 6-8 p.m., Princeton Area Library, 100 S. Fourth Ave., Princeton
• Tuesday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Rush City Public Library, 240 W. Fourth St., Rush City
Lindbergh called Lucky Lindy
Roosevelt Field, New York: On May 20, 1927, a little known air-mail pilot by the name of Charles Lindbergh, in an airplane dubbed the Spirit of St. Louis, took off, lifting 5,000 pounds of airplane, fuel and pilot up and over the end of the muddy runway, narrowly missing a line of trees and telephone wires. This marked the first and one of the most dangerous obstacles that Lindbergh would have to overcome in order to be the first pilot to fly non-stop across the Atlantic and win the $25,000 Orteig Prize. But it was not about the money. Lindbergh had a love of flying, a desire to excel in his art and a profound faith in the future of aviation. Lindbergh was certain a non-stop trans-Atlantic flight was the best way to promote the fledgling field of aviation.
In an age when countless passengers fly across the oceans every day, it is difficult for us to truly appreciate what a magnificent feat Lindbergh had accomplished. At a time when the development of airplanes was still in its infancy and many, who called Lindbergh the “flying fool,” did not think airplanes had what it takes to make such a trip, Lindbergh refused to listen to the naysayers and searched for and eventually helped to design a plane that could do it. Completing this flight would not just be technologically challenging, but it would prove to be physically challenging as well. Because Lindbergh insisted on making the flight on his own, with no co-pilot, he would have to stay awake at the controls of his plane for the entire 33 and a half hour flight of 3,600 miles, navigating across the trackless Atlantic. An amazing feat before the existence of GPS.
All ages are welcome to the presentation, and no registration is necessary. Arn Kind, of Historical Experiences, Inc., is a historian and teacher with more than 40 years experience.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. East Central Regional Library-Princeton can be reached at 763-389-3753; and Rush City, 320-358-3948. For more events and programs information, visit ecrlib.org.
