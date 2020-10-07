We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Ready or not, volleyball season is here.
And ready or not, area volleyball teams are prepared for the opportunity to begin their season on Thursday, Oct. 8.
“Our girls were so excited to get back in the gym,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Colin Dickey said. “When we got the announcement, we were really fired up.”
In August the MSHSL pushed the volleyball season from its normal fall starting date to mid-March. But on Sept. 21 the board of directors reversed its field, returning volleyball to the fall. Area volleyball teams were allowed to start practices on Monday, Sept. 28, giving teams less than two weeks to prepare for the season.
“When we heard we weren’t going to play until March, perhaps some girls weren’t as focused on getting ready for the season as they should be,” North Branch coach Mike Selbitschka said. “So we may need some time to get in better physical shape.
“But the girls’ minds are totally ready to play volleyball.”
Not only did volleyball players not have had the typical amount of weight training, agility training and cardiovascular work they use to prepare for the volleyball season, coaches also were left scrambling.
“In essence we had a week to prepare for practice,” Dickey said. “We had prepared for spring volleyball. Now we have the opportunity to play in the fall, unfortunately with no fans. We’ll try to take advantage of the opportunity as best we can.”
Here is a look at area volleyball teams as they prepare for the start of the season.
BRAHAM
The Bombers lost only two players to graduation, and both were back row players and defensive specialists.
“That is a blessing in all of this – our roster has changed very little [from last season],” Braham coach Tammi Johnson said. “Having the experienced players we have has made this untraditional-looking season begin very smoothly.”
The Bombers roster includes four seniors with varsity experience in outside hitter/defensive specialist Jody Baker, libero Jenna Bostrom, setter Tessa Burmaster and middle hitter Adelia Pierson. Among the underclassmen who saw action last season – and are expected to play key roles this year – are junior outside hitter Ella Kuhnke, sophomore outside hitter Ashlynn Giffrow and sophomore right-side hitter Julia Kuhnke.
“Our strength this season will be the varsity experience these girls are bringing to the court,” Johnson said. “They have played together for quite some time and bring good team chemistry to the court. They are hard workers and are excited to be on the court.”
Sadly for Johnson, her biggest concern is something she cannot control.
“Keeping girls healthy and able to play is weighing heavy on my mind right now,” she said. “These girls are coachable and willing to work hard. Unfortunately, my biggest concerns are the external factors that I have little control over.”
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
The Bluejackets lost six seniors from a year ago, and Dickey said his team will miss that group’s contributions off the court.
“There was a lot of leadership in that group,” he said. “But we have five seniors this year and some very good juniors, so we’re looking for this group to step up to replace them. I’m very confident we have the girls in that locker room that can handle that responsibility.”
While one of the losses was setter Faith Nelson, Dickey is confident Hailey Christenson is ready to step in and take over that role.
“She put a ton of work in during the past Junior Olympic season, and even at the end of last season she was starting to prepare for this role,” Dickey said of Christenson. “There’s no doubt in my mind she will be able to take on that role, and I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do.”
The teams’ top three hitters return in junior Makenzie Coplan, who had 191 kills, along with sophomore Ada Schlenker, who had 173 kills, and senior middle hitter Allyson Treichel, who had 143 kills and also ranked among the state leaders with 112 blocks.
“I’m really looking forward to watching them step up and perform,” Dickey said.
The biggest concern for the Bluejackets is overcoming the stigma of some tight matches the team lost last year.
“We lost so many close games – out of 14 losses, eight went to five sets,” Dickey said. “But I think our girls are learning what it takes to win. There are some strong teams in our conference, and in watching them I think we’ve learned what it takes to win.”
NORTH BRANCH
The Vikings lost eight seniors, including one of the top players in the state in Cianna Selbitschka. But her father, coach Mike Selbitschka, expects this year’s squad will be able to face the challenges of the coming season.
“We have three returning starters from last season, and we had a JV team that was training hard, and they’re ready to get their turn,” Mike Selbitchschka said. “We’ll be younger, but we’ll be ready to compete. We are prepared to give our opponents everything we’ve got.”
The three returnees from last year’s state tournament finalist are seniors Paige Sheehan, Paige Peaslee and Reagan Irons.
“They are returnees who have played in the state tournament, so they have some history of playing at a high level,” Selbitschka said. “So those three will be our focus. Those three also are our captains, as voted by our returning players. They should be more focused, and they should be running drills.
“I think they will really blossom in that role as the season goes on.”
Among those expected to step forward for the Vikings this season are Lydia Kuhlman, Lindsey Bunes, Chloe Fortuna and Madison Helin.
“We have some other big ‘middles’ who will be fighting for time on court like Rylee Ramberg and Lauren Hicks,” Selbitschka said. “We have a lot of kids who want to put in the work it takes to get on the court.”
Selbitschka said the team may look a little different this season.
“We may look to run a different offense, using more of 6-2 rather than a 5-1 so that our setters can hit for three rotations,” he said. “I look forward to how we put things together, because every game it might look a little different.”
RUSH CITY
The expectations are high for the Tigers, who return all but one letter winner from last season.
That experience should help the team, which started a little later than other schools because of the “circuit breaker” that led Rush City to a distance learning model in late September.
“We started last Thursday, while most schools in the area were able to start last Monday,” Rush City coach Eric Telander said. “This was a disadvantage, but our experience will help bridge that gap. We are just focusing on the fact that we get to have a season.
“We feel fortunate for this opportunity to really showcase the strong team that we have this year.”
Among the leaders for the Tigers will be outside hitters EllieMae White and Ally Rood – “They are going to be very crucial for their strong hitting, passing, and experience on the court,” Telander said – along with middle blocker Alexis Ertz, libero McKenna Garr, and right-side hitters/setters Emma Kirby and Cora Sayotavich.
“We have a deep team, and that depth will be one of our strengths,” Telander said. “It is great to work with a group of kids that are full of experience and talent.
“One of our biggest concerns will be to get the kids energized and competitive without having a fan presence at our games.”
