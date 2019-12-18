Thursday, Dec. 19
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at St. Anthony Village, 6 p.m.
Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at St. Anthony Village, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. Princeton, 6 p.m.
Rush City-Braham wrestling vs. Mille Lacs, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey at Cambridge-Isanti, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Irondale, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Cloquet, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Hope Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Rochester CTC tournament, TBA
Rum River Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Spacemen at Leaf Centre Showcase, 12:20 p.m.
Rush City-Braham wrestling at Chisago Lakes tournament, 4 p.m.
North Branch gymnastics vs. Big Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls hockey vs. Pequot Lakes, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Wayzata, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Foley, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 7:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at South Metro, 7:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at South Metro, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Rochester Tech tournament, TBA
Cambridge-Isanti girls hockey at Rogers, 3:15 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Motor City Hockey Club at Leaf Centre Showcase, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Rum River Mallards vs. Lansing Wolves at Leaf Centre Showcase, 10:20 a.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Columbus Mavericks at Leaf Centre Showcase, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Pine City Area boys hockey at Schwan Super Rink Tournament, TBA
North Branch boys hockey at Little Falls Tournament, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Northstar State Hardwood Showcase, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Schwan Super Rink Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Northstar State Hardwood Showcase, TBA
Pine City Area boys hockey at Schwan Super Rink Tournament, TBA
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Rogers Tournament, 8 a.m.
North Branch boys hockey at Little Falls Tournament, 2 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tournament, 3:30 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Aitkin Tournament, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Schwan Super Rink Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Cloquet Tournament, 6:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Monticello Tournament, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Northstar State Hardwood Showcase, TBA
Pine City Area boys hockey at Schwan Super Rink Tournament, TBA
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Cloquet Tournament, 1 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tournament, 2:30 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Aitkin Tournament, 5 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey at Little Falls Tournament, 5 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Monticello Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Schwan Super Rink Tournament, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.