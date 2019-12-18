Thursday, Dec. 19

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at St. Anthony Village, 6 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at St. Anthony Village, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. Princeton, 6 p.m.

Rush City-Braham wrestling vs. Mille Lacs, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey at Cambridge-Isanti, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Irondale, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Cloquet, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. Hope Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Rochester CTC tournament, TBA

Rum River Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Spacemen at Leaf Centre Showcase, 12:20 p.m.

Rush City-Braham wrestling at Chisago Lakes tournament, 4 p.m.

North Branch gymnastics vs. Big Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls hockey vs. Pequot Lakes, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Wayzata, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Foley, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 7:30 p.m.

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at South Metro, 7:30 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at South Metro, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Rochester Tech tournament, TBA

Cambridge-Isanti girls hockey at Rogers, 3:15 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Motor City Hockey Club at Leaf Centre Showcase, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Rum River Mallards vs. Lansing Wolves at Leaf Centre Showcase, 10:20 a.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Columbus Mavericks at Leaf Centre Showcase, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Pine City Area boys hockey at Schwan Super Rink Tournament, TBA

North Branch boys hockey at Little Falls Tournament, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Northstar State Hardwood Showcase, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Schwan Super Rink Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Northstar State Hardwood Showcase, TBA

Pine City Area boys hockey at Schwan Super Rink Tournament, TBA

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Rogers Tournament, 8 a.m.

North Branch boys hockey at Little Falls Tournament, 2 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tournament, 3:30 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Aitkin Tournament, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Schwan Super Rink Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Cloquet Tournament, 6:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Monticello Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Northstar State Hardwood Showcase, TBA

Pine City Area boys hockey at Schwan Super Rink Tournament, TBA

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Cloquet Tournament, 1 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tournament, 2:30 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Aitkin Tournament, 5 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey at Little Falls Tournament, 5 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Monticello Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Schwan Super Rink Tournament, 6 p.m.

Load comments