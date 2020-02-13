Thursday, Feb. 13
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Willmar, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Willmar, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at North Lakes Academy, 7 p.m.
Pine City Area boys hockey at Proctor, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball vs. Cloquet, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling, team Section tournament at Andover, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics, Section tournament at Forest Lake, 5 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey at Mound Westonka, 5 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Onamia, 5:45 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Becker, 5:45 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Onamia, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Becker, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Rush City-Braham wrestling at team Section tournament at Royalton, TBA
North Branch wrestling at Section Team tournament at Mahtomedi, 10 a.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Maple Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Rush City Flamingos and North Branch gymnastics Section tournament at Big Lake, 5 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Wisconsin Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Champlin Park, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Rum River Mallards vs. Wisconsin Rapids, 5:15 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
Rush City girls basketball vs. Maple Lake, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys hockey at Section tournament, site/time TBA
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Victory, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Victory, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at North Branch, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Barnum, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at Kimball Area, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming, Section tournament preliminaries at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Holdingford, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling hosts Individual Section tournament, TBA
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Rochester Area Home School, 5:30 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 5:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming, Section tournament diving prelims and semis at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Rochester Area Home School, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling hosts Individual Section tournament, TBA
Rush City-Braham wrestling hosts Individual Section tournament at Rush City, TBA
North Branch wrestling Individual Section tournament at South St. Paul, TBA
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming, Section tournament finals at Northdale Middle School, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Foreston, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Foreston, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Barnum, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Moose Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.