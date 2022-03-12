The Isanti County Law Enforcement Association held its annual banquet on Feb. 24, honoring law enforcement personnel and community members with awards for their hard work in keeping the community safe in the year 2021.
Citizen Lifesaving Award
On July 26, 2021 a woman and her husband rode motorized scooters together in Bradford Township. As the two rode the shoulder of the rural roadway, the female was struck from behind by a blue Chevrolet pickup truck after it had crested a hill. The woman was hit by the passenger side mirror as the truck passed by throwing the female from the scooter and causing injuries to her head, neck and the left side of her body.
A passerby, Douglas Larson, came across the two riders and stopped to render aid. The man took the two in his own vehicle directly to the Cambridge Medical Center where the woman was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.
The fast acting actions of Larson saved time which certainly contributed to the medical attention vitally needed for the woman’s survival. In a time where many people drive by or hesitate to act, Larson stopped without second thought, undoubtedly contributing to the woman’s survival.
The 2021 Citizen Lifesaving Award was presented to Doug Larson of Bradford Township.
Distinguished Service Award
On Jan. 8, Sergeant Matt Giese of the Cambridge Police Department responded with officers to an address in the city of Cambridge regarding a possible overdose. Upon arrival Giese and officers located an unresponsive male in a bathroom of the residence. Lifesaving measures were attempted unsuccessfully.
Giese interviewed several individuals and conducted a search of the bathroom which resulted in the recovery of a powdery substance consistent with heroin. Over the course of the next few months, Giese continued to interview and investigate the death. His investigation – which included several search warrants, resulted in the discovery of the identity of the suspect who supplied the heroin to the deceased victim.
In completion of Giese’s investigation, probable cause to arrest the suspect for the sale of controlled substance leading to the death of the victim was obtained. The arrested suspect was formally charged in March of 2021 with third degree murder.
Isanti County Employee of the Year Award
On Aug. 6, a missing person’s report was dispatched to the Isanti Police Department. In the course of the investigation the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist. A joint investigation determined suspicious circumstances surrounding the disappearance which led to the opening of a homicide investigation. County Attorney Joel Whitlock became involved. Whitlock spent days on scene with investigators from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Isanti Police Department, Cambridge Police Department and additional support from agents with the BCA and FBI. A number of others from additional agencies also assisted in this investigation.
The details of this homicide investigation cannot be disclosed due to this matter is still in court proceedings. Any of the facts articulated could potentially cause issues in those proceedings.
Investigator Kevin Carlson of the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office expressed “Joel had been instrumental in charging out several high profile and complex felony level crimes and getting convictions or guilty verdict by a jury trial on many of these cases.”
Carlson recalled a 2016 shooting by a suspect into a moving motor vehicle where in 2021 the suspect was convicted of attempted homicide. Whitlock has been a key factor in charging out several sexual assault cases in the county and an arson case in 2021, all investigated by Carlson.
Life Saving Awards
One of the unfortunate medical responses of law enforcement and first responders today is overdoses related to controlled substances, specifically opiates, heroin and fentanyl laced drugs. Naloxone, often referred to as NARCAN, can be administered in an overdose victim which temporarily blocks certain receptors in the body that opioids bond to. This disruption in the overdose allows for time for additional medical aid to be given to the victim. Without NARCAN administration death is often the outcome of many overdose victims.
In 2021 the following officers responded to and administered NARCAN to victims in Isanti County: Officer Kevin Lease, Deputy Evan Oltz and Lieutenant John McCarty. These officers provided critical time needed to the patients’ survival. Each officer awarded was successful in the saving of a life due to the administration of NARCAN.
The following officers have been recognized in administering CPR and/or an AED at medicals which have saved the lives of their victims: Deputy Evan Oltz, Officer Dan Owl – two events, Deputy Matt Burkhardt and Officer Scott Horsman.
Officer of the Year Awards
This year’s award is a little different. There were two Officer of the Year awards for the same event, Investigator Wayne Seiberlich and Lieutenant John McCarty. Both officers were instrumental in the apprehension of the suspect, both officers actions were so intertwined that picking one that contributed 51% was impossible.
This case started out as a missing person’s case and turned into a homicide. Because the case is working its way through the courts no details can be revealed which might interfere with the prosecution.
Meritorious Service Award
In June of 2021 Agent Miranda Groninga, deputy with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force, received information regarding two individuals preparing to travel to California to pick up 6,000 fentanyl pills to sell in Minnesota.
Groninga led the investigation as she and her team developed a multi-prong investigation involving law enforcement entities in numerous states. The two suspects were stopped in an interdiction stop in Nebraska due to Groninga’s coordination where more than 5,000 fentanyl pills were recovered with an additional six grams of cocaine.
In September of 2021 the two suspects were located by task force and federal agents where the two were transferred back to Nebraska were they were federally prosecuted in January of this year, each facing a minimum of 10 years prison. Groninga was unable to attend the banquet to receive her award.
