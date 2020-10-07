Thursday, Oct. 8
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Princeton, 7 p.m.
North Branch volleyball vs. Becker, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball at East Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
North Branch football vs. Cloquet, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian vs. Metro United, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian at Lake Region, 5 p.m.
Braham football vs. North Woods, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Waseca at Irondale, noon
Rush City volleyball at Ogilvie, 2:15 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Minnesota Blue Ox, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 12
Braham volleyball at Pine City, 6 p.m.
Rush City volleyball vs. Onamia, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Cambridge Christian soccer at Valley Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at Valley Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Big Lake, 7 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Rush City volleyball at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
North Branch football vs. Proctor, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
Cambridge-Isanti football at St. Francis, 6 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Braham football at Rush City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Cambridge Christian volleyball at Fourth Baptist Spikefest
Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County, 7 p.m.
