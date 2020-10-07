We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
North Branch football coach Justin Voss echoed the thoughts of high school football fans around the state when he was asked about the return of football to the fall.
“Would we prefer fall? Absolutely, that’s the traditional football season,” he said. “We’re thankful to play football in the fall, but we’re just excited to play football, period.”
In August the MSHSL pushed the football season to mid-March, only to reverse that decision on Sept. 21. That is when the MSHSL’s board of trustees voted to allow football teams to begin practicing on Sept. 28 in preparation for a season that may begin this Friday.
As you might imagine, that left some football coaches scrambling.
“We are preparing for this season on the fly,” Braham coach Shawn Kuhnke said. “In the past, we had a chance to evaluate kids over the summer, work at the Minnesota-Duluth football camp, and usually get two weeks of two-a-days in before the season starts, not to mention a Saturday scrimmage. We didn’t have any of that.
“We’re figuring things out on the fly.”
In fact, that ability to adapt as the season unfolds may be what separates the great teams from the rest of the field.
“Those who can be flexible, who can adjust on the fly and deal with all these things that are happening are probably going to be successful, especially early on,” Kuhnke said.
Here is a look at area football teams as they prepare for the start of the season.
BRAHAM
The Bombers lost a number of seniors from a team that last season advanced to the Class 5A Section Championship game. So the question facing this team is obvious: Who will replace them?
“We lost some spectaculars seniors from last year,” Kuhnke said. “You always wonder how you will replace kids like that. They were fantastic kids both on and off the field, so [replacing] their leadership in the locker room and in the school is as big a deal as replacing what they did on the field.
“But this year, we’ve got a nice group of 12 seniors who collectively have seen a lot of action for us. At our level, when you have a lot of seniors, you can have a lot of success.”
Among the seniors returning at the skill positions are quarterback Hayden Lee, who also plays defensive back, as well as running back Carson Shockman, who last year was one of the team’s top tacklers from a linebacker’s spot.
But the strength of the Bombers may be on the offensive line thanks to the return of cousins Alex Londgren and Masyn Londgren along with juniors Jonah Johnson and John Mankie, both of whom saw action last fall.
“We’re really excited about our offensive line – we think they are going to be one of the strengths of our team,” Kuhnke said. “We have experience, especially with the Londgren cousins, and we have some talented juniors who are filling in, so we feel that’s going to be a productive unit.”
There are some concerns, mostly centered on the back end of the defense.
“We have Hayden Lee back at safety, but we have two brand-new starters in our backfield, and we’re still trying to figure out who our starters will be,” Kuhnke said. “And replacing Josh Klingensmith, who as our middle linebacker was our defensive quarterback and leading tackler, is still a concern.
“We still have some questions to answer, but we just want to stay healthy – both with injuries and with COVID-19 – and hope we get a chance to play our games and reach the playoffs.”
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets coach Shane Weibel really wanted the best for the whopping 28 seniors on his varsity roster. That has made the past two months, well, challenging.
“Does the term ‘emotional roller-coaster’ mean anything?” Weibel said. “From the announcement that we’re not playing until spring, then hearing we could practice a few times in the fall, then finding out we would play in the fall, has been a real ride.
“But getting a chance to play in the fall really lifted the spirits of our kids, that’s for sure.”
While C-I has had little time to prepare for a rescheduled opener against Waseca to be played on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Ironton, having all those experienced players has helped.
“It makes it easier to run practice, because all you do is announce a drill and your seniors line up and run it,” Weibel said. “Your underclassmen can just line up behind them and learn what needs to be done.”
On offense the Bluejackets return starting quarterback Connor Braaten, a senior who last season threw for more than 1,100 yards in eight regular-season games, along with senior running back Gaven Ziebarth, who ran for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Mix in a number of returning wide receivers and four returning starters on the offensive line, and Cambridge-Isanti expects to be explosive on offense.
“Almost everybody is back,” Weibel said. “I think at the end of last year we started to put things together, and this year we’re looking to improve on that. … It’s nice to be able to tell our guys what we want to do, and have them know what to do – and how to do it.”
The defense returns just four starters from a year ago, so leadership should come from junior safety Adam Hamed, senior defensive lineman Trent Beseth, and junior Colten Deitz at middle linebacker.
“At the end of the year we had two sophomore starters, which isn’t always a good thing when you’re playing 5A football,” Weibel said. “But now those guys are a year older, so now we can do a little more technical teaching rather than focusing on basics.”
Weibel said his hope is that his team has learned ways to put together 48 solid minutes of football each game.
“I remember last year we would talk about having a good quarter, or a good half,” he said. “Now we need to put a good, complete game together. We have the weapons, and we feel we can compete with anybody.
“But right now we’re just happy to play. If we take care of the things we can control and build on what we did last year, the team will take of itself.”
NORTH BRANCH
Voss said he and his coaching staff decided, after the start of the season was moved to March, to shore up the preparations for the spring season. That work proved helpful when he and coaches from around the state found out they would have just two weeks of practice to prepare for this season.
“It helped us greatly in terms of guiding our planning for the season,” he said. “There are still some hiccups as we navigate through this season, but we think it will translate into a quick start this fall.”
That should help the Vikings, a team that lost a handful of seniors that played key roles last year.
“But we bring a good core back that should provide the leadership this team needs,” Voss said. “And I think we have some sophomores and juniors that are ready to take a big step forward because of the experience they gained last year.”
Among those expected to lead the team are running backs Eric Nadeau, a senior, and junior Ashton Labelle, along with senior tight end Gavyn Jensen-Schneider. Seniors Caleb Norwig and Bryce Skiba should anchor the line.
The Vikings use one platoon on both sides of the ball, so a number of the defensive leaders have familiar names. That group includes Jensen-Schneider, who enters his fourth year as a starter, along with junior middle linebacker Ben Swanson and Norwig at defensive end.
“We’ve always wanted our best guys to play,” Voss said. “I’m not keen on platooning, although we do have some guys who only play on one side of the ball. But we want our best athletes on the field for both offense and defense.”
Voss added that the focus this season is on some intangibles that he thinks will make his team stronger.
“We are focused on being a football family,” he said. “We’re talking about sacrificing for your football family, and making everyone feel welcome. If you’re doing something for other people you care about, I think you’ll put your best effort into it.
“I also look at our attitude and effort. I think a positive attitude is important for any team that wants to succeed, and I always want to see how much effort a team is willing to reach the goals it wants. If you put in attitude and effort, I think the results will take care of themselves.”
RUSH CITY
The Tigers were put behind the 8-ball a bit because of the “circuit breaker” that led Rush City schools to adopt a distance learning model in late September.
“We were not allowed to start practice in-person until Thursday [Oct. 1],” Rush City co-coach Joe Lattimore explained. “The first part of the week we held Zoom meetings, doing chalk-talks, running through the playbook and showing videos.
“It was a unique experience. I tell our players, ‘You’ll tell your grandkids about this one.’”
The good news for the Tigers is that the players in the program have focused on getting better instead of fretting over things they cannot control.
“For those Zoom meetings, we had great participation,” Lattimore said. “In the summer we had our best participation coach [Michael] O’Donnell and I have had since we became co-coaches. After what happened last spring, I think our kids are appreciative of the chance to get together, and I don’t think they take it for granted anymore.”
That is a good sign because Rush City will need to replace 12 seniors, including nine starters on defense.
“But we’ve got a good core coming back,” Lattimore said. “Our leading rusher, Zeth Hahn, is back, and our quarterback, Mitch Mell, is back. We also have three linemen coming back. We’re going to miss that senior class, but I think we have a good mix of seniors and underclassmen who are ready to step up and replace them.”
Among those expected to have an impact on the line are juniors Brock Diedrich, who started last season as a sophomore, and Ty Stepp along with seniors Luke Flatten, Mason Nahl and Kobe Sybrant. Junior tight end Will Campbell also is expected to play an important role on offense.
“We’ll be in Year Two of our offensive system as a Power T team,” Lattimore said. “We’ve only had a few days of practice, but you can see how far we are ahead of this year at this time. I think our offense will carry us, and our defense will come along.”
