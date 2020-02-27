At our Feb. 20, 2020 Rush City School Board Meeting, we recognized our school board members to build awareness and understanding of the important function that these elected officials play in our community.
Our school district joined public school districts across the State of Minnesota to celebrate School Board Recognition to honor our local board members for their commitment to Rush City Schools and its children.
It takes strong schools to build a strong community, and these men and women devote countless hours to make our schools a place where we promise to create global citizens who are lifelong learners. They make tough decisions every month and spend many hours studying education issues and regulations in order to provide the kind of accountability our community expects.
The key work of the school board is to raise student achievement by:
• Creating a vision for what our community wants the school district to be and for making student achievement the top priority.
• Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do.
• Create a safe, orderly climate where students can learn, and teachers can teach, through policy development.
• Focusing attention on continuous improvement by questioning, refining, and revising issues related to student growth.
School Board Members give Rush City citizens a voice in education decision making. Even though we make a special effort to show our appreciation in February, their contribution is a year-round commitment.
The members serving our School Board are as follows: Stefanie Folkema, Teri Umbreit, Matthew Meissner, Jennifer Widell, Kristin Papke and Kenneth Lind. I encourage members of our school community to take a moment to send a note of thanks to our School Board Members who serve our community.
In addition, I want to take this opportunity to thank our bus drivers for the dedicated service they provide to our children and families. They do a wonderful job of extending your child’s learning experience beyond the classroom, by incorporating the same principles and values during their journey to and from school, all while providing a safe ride. Join me in making a special effort to show your appreciation to our drivers as School Bus Driver Appreciation Day was held on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
