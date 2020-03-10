The Fairview Lakes Medical Center Volunteer Organization will award up to 30 $1,000 scholarships this spring to qualified candidates pursuing a career in the medical field. Application deadline is March 31.
Applicants must be high school graduates enrolled in accredited post-secondary schools in the 2020-2021 school year. Applicants must also reside in the Fairview Lakes Health Services region: Pine City to Lino Lakes/Hugo; Hwy 65 to Wisconsin border. Fairview Lakes’ employees and their children are also eligible for application regardless of residence.
The Fairview Lakes Medical Center Scholarship program is coordinated by the Fairview Lakes Medical Center Volunteer Organization, which raises funds throughout the year to support the majority of the scholarships awarded to students graduating from local high schools as well as adults pursuing nursing and advanced medical degrees. Additional scholarships are sponsored by Fairview Lakes Medical Center and Fairview Lakes Medical Staff, North Metro Anesthesia, and donations from the Cindy Lynch family, Forest Lake Lions Club and members of the Fairview Lakes Medical Center Volunteer Organization.
Application and guidelines are available online at: https://www.fairview.org/careers/grow-with-us/scholarships/fairview-lakes-medical-center-scholarships. For more information about the application process or donating to the scholarship program, contact LakesVolunteers@fairview.org or 651-982-7773.
