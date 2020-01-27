Anoka-Ramsey Community College debuts a brand new play, The Cambridge Production: Unexpectedly Wholesome, conceived, researched, written, and performed by ARCC students.
The show is about the history of Cambridge, Minnesota, and was devised based on extensive research, interviews and conversations within the community.
“The stories and history of the town that we heard were delightful. We discovered a unique humor,” said Katherine Skoretz, the faculty member who led this project. “We talked to Cambridgeans, wandered around the town and looked into the annals of history. From that we began to generate short scenes and characters, trying on different modes and mayhems as we explored what it meant to be from Cambridge. The students then went through the process of narrowing, cutting, and weaving into a series of stories about this city.”
Each performance will be followed by an audience talk-back session where attendees are encouraged to share their own stories about Cambridge.
This event is on the Cambridge Campus in room G202 (general seating) on the main floor (second level) on the other end of the building from the info desk.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, Friday, Feb. 7, Saturday, Feb. 8; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 9. Tickets are $8 for adults; $5 for seniors and students 12 and older; children under 12 are free.
