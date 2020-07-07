My name is Anne Neu and I have had the honor of serving our Chisago County in the Minnesota House for the last four years. I hope to earn your support in the August Primary and the November General Election to continue serving our community for the next two years.

In the Minnesota House, I have been a constant advocate to lower health care costs for Minnesota families, lower taxes, and to make sure your tax dollars are spent effectively and efficiently. Waste and fraud take our tax dollars away from helping those who need it the most. I have also been a constant champion for our shared values – protecting the sanctity of life at all stages and defending the rights of law-abiding citizens to practice their second amendment rights.

I am an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts and have served on the North Branch Planning Commission. I’ve also served as Vice President of Minnesota Excellence in Public Service Series, which provides leadership training to conservative women so they can fulfill leadership roles in their careers, communities, and government.

You can contact me at anneforhouse@gmail.com or call me at 763-742-9961 to learn more about me or my campaign. I look forward to seeing you all this campaign season!

