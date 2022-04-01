Angie Gerhardson, a loan officer with Luminate Home Loans in Isanti, was recently named as a Top Producing Loan Officer by Minnesota Housing for her loan production volume during 2021. This is her second consecutive year being recognized for this award.
“I am so excited to be able to offer these programs and down payment assistance options to buyers in Minnesota,” Gerhardson said. “There are so many people that can afford to be homeowners by utilizing these programs and we hope to spread the word to help even more of our community realize that dream.”
The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program has been recognizing individual loan officers with the highest volume of Minnesota Housing program loans for more than a decade. Loan officers from the participating lender network who meet regional production volume thresholds are recognized at one of three levels: Platinum, Gold and Silver. Gerhardson’s efforts have put her at the Gold level for production volume.
“We applaud these Top Producing Loan Officers for their successful efforts to helping a record number of Minnesota families realize the dream of homeownership,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho.
Luminate Home Loans
Luminate Home Loans is a national mortgage lending company that has been in business since 1998. Luminate’s mission is to help unlock people’s full potential through finances. The goal is to make lending approachable by bringing transparency and consistency to every part of the client experience. Luminate’s headquarters are located in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Housing
Minnesota Housing collaborates with individuals, communities, and partners to create, preserve and finance affordable housing. Find out more at www.mnhousing.gov. Follow them on social media on LinkedIn at Minnesota Housing, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
