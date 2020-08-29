Dear Editor:
From the very first hours of its existence, America was declared a nation under God. And our Founding Fathers knew if America were to abandon God and His truth, we would quickly loose our liberty and justice. I believe we are seeing this take place before our very eyes. The Founding fathers proclaimed the absolute necessity of adhering to the two pillars - honoring God and His Word in the Bible.
President Lincoln declared, “It is the duty of nations to own their dependence upon the overruling power of God.” Again, President Lincoln said, “If Americas Leaders and people will return to God and His Ways, only then will God restore and bless America again.”
God responds to the cry of His people. Therefore, I invite and encourage you to join with others in unity for an appeal to God to restore our beloved America to its place in Him. Only God can save us. Join us on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m. at the Art and Science Academy in Isanti, Highway 65, across from John Deere Equipment.
Bob Lex
Cambridge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.