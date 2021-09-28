To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, AmeriCorps Acting CEO Mal Coles released the following statement:
“On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives and another 6,000 were injured on a defining day for a generation of Americans. This was one of our country’s darkest moments, and we will never forget the sacrifices made that day.
“But I also remember, clearly, how we as a nation came together afterward to help one another and rise from this tragedy. To commemorate the spirit of sacrifice of our first responders, AmeriCorps is humbled to help honor those heroes by again uniting the country through service, wherever we are.
“The Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, which was spearheaded by the families of the 9/11 victims to honor their loved ones, allows us to turn a day of tragedy into a day of action. In the midst of a pandemic, we need that spirit more than ever. If there was ever a time our country needed to show resilience and unity, it is now.
“Together, we’ll rekindle that spirit of unity that swept the nation 20 years ago and honor our heroes who demonstrated to all of us that even on its worst day, America can show its best.”
Central MN Americorps Seniors programs participated in the Day of Service by recognizing local fire, police and sheriff departments with the delivery of care baskets as a small way to show our appreciation for the service that they give to our communities. September 11 remains a poignant memory for many and Americorps volunteers wished to share their gratitude and show support to those that serve in our communities.
AmeriCorps Seniors programs empower Americans over the age of 55 to serve their communities. For more information contact Pat Braun, Foster Grandparent Program, 612-390-0617 or pat.braun@ccstcloud.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.