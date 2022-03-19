AmeriCorps and Americorps Seniors Week is March 13-19. During AmeriCorps Week we recognize the commitment of the millions of Americans who have chosen to serve their country through AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors and encourage others to follow in their footsteps of service. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers represent the best of America: tirelessly serving people in communities across the country.
Service brings people together and bridges gaps, and that’s what our volunteers and programs do each and every day. Americorps Seniors programs consist of the Foster Grandparent Program, Senior Companion Program and RSVP.
Judy Roach and Chris Fell tutor and mentor youth at Cambridge Early Childhood Family Education and Isanti Primary as Foster Grandparents. They are helping youth to meet grade level by working on vocabulary, reading, doing math facts and playing games.
This AmeriCorps Week join with us as we celebrate the impact of our programs and offer our thanks to volunteers for making an impact and serve others.
Together, we can help the country recover and come back stronger. Together, we are insurmountable. Together, we are AmeriCorps Seniors!
About Catholic Charities Central
Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program:
Foster Grandparents spend time 8-40 hours per week helping children in schools, early education programs, residential facilities, and other nonprofit agencies. Through their service, the Foster Grandparent create relationships with and become role models for children who need such constructive relationships the most.
AmeriCorps Seniors, which is under the direction of AmeriCorps, consists of Foster Grandparent Program, the Senior Companion Program, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. The Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program is sponsored by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud.
For more information on the Foster Grandparent Program contact Pat Braun at 612-390-0617 or pat.braun@ccstcloud.org.
