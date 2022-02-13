American Heart Month is observed to raise awareness on the importance of a healthy heart and to encourage healthy habits that help reduce the risk of heart disease. Every year more than 650,000 Americans die from heart disease, one in four deaths. It is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. Heart disease can affect everyone, but taking stock of your health, activities and diet can help you reduce your risk.
The heart is a mighty organ about the size of your fist that pumps blood through your body, supplying oxygen and nutrients and removing toxins and waste. It weighs between 8 and 12 ounces and is divided into four chambers that work together to pump blood in and out. Heart disease occurs when the arteries leading to the heart become clogged; high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease.
How to observe American Heart Month:
Take up a heart healthy habit: Staying active, eating healthy and watching our weight, not smoking, getting good sleep, and reducing stress are all important parts of maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system. Pick a new heart-healthy habit like walking or jogging or substituting sodas with water and try to stick to it for a whole month.
Educate yourself: Aging and your sex have plenty to do with heart disease risk factors. Knowing your risks can help you to understand steps you may need to take to lower your chances of developing or exacerbating heart problems.
Get a check-up: If it’s been a while, consider having lab work and a physical exam done. A couple simple tests can let you know if you’re at risk and if you should make adjustments to your diet and lifestyle.
Focusing on your heart health has never been more important. No doubt either you or someone you love has been affected by heart disease. When we take care of our hearts, we set an example for those around us to do the same. And speaking of hearts, Happy Valentine’s Day!
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Thursday, Feb. 10: Hamburger Gravy w/Mashed Potatoes.
Friday, Feb. 11: Center closed.
Monday, Feb. 14: Parmesan Chicken w/Salad & Garlic Bread.
Tuesday, Feb. 15: Sloppy Joes w/JoJo Potatoes.
Wednesday, Feb. 16: Chicken Chow Mein.
Thursday, Feb. 17: Ribs w/Sauerkraut and Boiled Potatoes.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
