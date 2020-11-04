Amber Hoffman’s relationship-building skills with her students and making their learning experience valuable awarded her Braham Area Schools’ Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021.
Hoffman launched her teaching career as a substitute teacher at Princeton High School and Pine City High School for two years. When she discovered a teaching position matched her licensure at Braham Area Schools — about seven years ago — she applied immediately, she said.
“I was so humbled and I was beyond happy to get the award, it feels good to be recognized,” Hoffman said. “The reason why I was chosen, I would say, (was) probably my service to students. I work hard for them. Everything I do is for them.”
Hoffman said that many students need a positive role model and that this was another purpose she hopes to fulfill for her students.
“I show them that learning is fun, and you should always learn,” Hoffman said. “You don’t just stop learning once you’re out of school every day. It’s not just educational things that they learn. They’re learning how to become functioning humans so that they have these skills that when they go out and start their own life, they can do it successfully.”
Braham Area Schools Superintendent Ken Gagner has witnessed Hoffman’s teaching skills and interaction with her students, which has been rewarding, he said.
“Hoffman is not sitting at her desk, but diligently engaging students,” Gagner said. “Be it laboratory work, facilitating a group learning project, or having student’s full curiosity on display with her forensic science classes. Hoffman is willing to listen, helps us out in coaching and on committees, and is really a great role model for our students. We are fortunate to have her in our district.”
Choosing to teach at Braham Area Schools was the right decision, Hoffman said, because there’s a spirit of collaboration that permeates between the faculty and staff.
“I love working in this district,” Hoffman added. “I don’t see myself in any other district. I love working with my co-workers. I can walk down the hall and pop into any of their room. We’re here to lean on each other and help each other out. And I feel really comfortable going to them with any problems that I have or collaborations that I think of.”
Her educational experience
Hoffman obtained a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the Concordia University Portland in 2018. She also has a bachelor’s degree in biology and a minor in secondary education from the College of St. Scholastic in Duluth.
Hoffman recalled taking a test in high school to help her determine the right career path in college, she said.
“And for whatever reason, I tested really high in journalism, and I knew I didn’t want to become a journalist because I was so shy,” Hoffman said. “It’s just so strange that I became a teacher. But I scored really high in journalism and teaching.”
During her college years, Hoffman enjoyed helping her classmates with their assignments and that experience helped her pursue a teaching career, she said.
When Hoffman first started teaching, she had to learn to balance being taken seriously and being approachable by her students, she said.
“But as I get older — granted I’m still a young teacher — I can relate to them more each day or each year,” Hoffman said. “Now I start to struggle with their lingo a little bit.”
Hoffman said she has a reputation for having a sense of humor and a fun class. However, she makes sure that students are accomplishing their learning objectives, she said.
Continued relationships
Hoffman has occasionally run into her previous students at restaurants, graduation parties, weddings and other places, and she said, “There’s always a hug involved.”
“It’s always so positive and so fun to catch up with them,” Hoffman said. “It’s not that I’ve truly impacted them, but they’ve impacted me too.”
Hoffman sometimes is contacted by her previous students who are studying in college, asking for some help with their science classes, she said.
“I love that they’re reaching out to me,” Hoffman said, “if they’re completely stuck on something. And I just I love that. And even a girl who I had just had last year (who) took (my) forensic science class, now she has to take a toxicology course in her college and she said, ‘I just wanted you to know that we covered all this stuff in your class and so I felt so prepared.’ And it just puts a smile on your face.”
