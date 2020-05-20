The Almelund Farmers Market begins its 13th season on Friday, May 22 at Rod’s Country Corner. Come Friday from 3-6 p.m. and check out the local items ... Annuals, perennials and garden plants, asparagus, rhubarb, eggs, maple syrup, honey, breads and other goodies. Products change with the season.
New vendors are encouraged and are welcome to join this fun community get-together. They will be practicing safe, social distancing.
